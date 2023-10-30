Jindal chairman to Ola CEO: Industrialists who came out in support of Narayana Murthy

Agreeing with Murthy, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, “It’s not our moment to work less and entertain ourselves. Rather it’s our moment to go all in and build in 1 generation what other countries have built over many generations!”

3. Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and MD, JSW Group

Endorsing Murthy’s idea of a 70-hour work week, Sajjan Jindal said, “It’s not about burnout, it’s about dedication. We have to make India an economic superpower that we can all be proud of. #India2047 ”.

4. CP Gurnani, CEO, Tech Mahindra

Reacting to the outrage on Murthy’s statements, CP Gurnani gave a detailed explanation of what the Infosys founder meant. “I believe when he talks of work, it’s not limited to the company.. it extends to yourself and to your country. He hasn’t said work 70 hours for the company – work 40 hours for the company but work 30 hours for yourself.. Invest the 10,000 hours that makes one a master in one’s subject.. burn the midnight oil and become an expert in your field,” said Gurnani.