Jindal chairman to Ola CEO: Industrialists who came out in support of Narayana Murthy

Debates and discussions on Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s recent comment that youngsters must work 70 hours a week if India wants to compete with countries like China continue to create a buzz on social media. While many users critcised Murthy’s statement terming it an ‘idea built on exploitation’, the Infosys founder gained support from various CEOs, industrialists, and even certain bureaucrats.
Here are some of the prominent personalities who came out in support of Murthy’s statement:
1. Shashi Shekhar Vempati, ex-CEO, Prasar Bharati
A day after Murthy’s remarks, Shashi Shekhar Vempati recalled his time as ‘young Infoscion’ in the late 1990s. “I remember the missionary zeal with which we put in extra hours not because it was work but because we were literally making history as Indian IT firms became global brands. Quantum leaps of that nature happen when you make it about a larger goal/purpose and believe in it with a zeal and passion where the number of hours become secondary. This is the context with which the remarks by Mr Murthy need to be understood,” he said.
2. Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO, Ola Cabs
Agreeing with Murthy, Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said, “It’s not our moment to work less and entertain ourselves. Rather it’s our moment to go all in and build in 1 generation what other countries have built over many generations!”
3. Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and MD, JSW Group
Endorsing Murthy’s idea of a 70-hour work week, Sajjan Jindal said, “It’s not about burnout, it’s about dedication. We have to make India an economic superpower that we can all be proud of.”.
4. CP Gurnani, CEO, Tech Mahindra
Reacting to the outrage on Murthy’s statements, CP Gurnani gave a detailed explanation of what the Infosys founder meant. “I believe when he talks of work, it’s not limited to the company.. it extends to yourself and to your country. He hasn’t said work 70 hours for the company – work 40 hours for the company but work 30 hours for yourself.. Invest the 10,000 hours that makes one a master in one’s subject.. burn the midnight oil and become an expert in your field,” said Gurnani.
5. TV Mohandas Pai, ex-CFO, Infosys
Following the controversy, Mohandas Pai, who was the host of the interview in which Murthy made the controversial statement, also came out in support of Murthy. his former company’s co-founder. Sharing a Time Use Survey which delves into the working hours of urban men aged 15 to 59 in India, Pai said that the national average of working hours in India was 61.6 hours per week. “This is for all ages,” said Pai. “NRN advice was for youngsters, people below 30! Prosperity needs hard work, data shows,” he said.