JD Vance’s selection as Trump’s running mate marks the end of Republican conservatism

Since Donald Trump chose Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate , it’s been widely noted that Vance once described Trump as “ reprehensible” and “cultural heroin .” However, the day after Vance won his own Senate race in 2022, he reportedly made it known that he would support Trump for president in 2024 .

Given this dramatic change, what does Vance’s selection mean for the Republican Party and conservatism, the political philosophy that the GOP once claimed to embrace?

I am a political scientist whose research and political analysis focuses on the relationship between Trump , the Republican Party and conservatism . Everyday citizens define conservatism in different ways, but at its root it is a philosophy that supports smaller and less-centralized government because consolidated power could be used to silence political competition and deny citizens their liberties.