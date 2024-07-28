JD Vance’s selection as Trump’s running mate marks the end of Republican conservatism

Since Donald Trump , it’s been widely noted that Vance once described Trump as “.” However, the day after Vance won his own Senate race in 2022, he reportedly made it known that he .
Given this dramatic change, what does Vance’s selection mean for the Republican Party and conservatism, the political philosophy that the GOP once claimed to embrace?
I am a political scientist whose research and focuses on the relationship between , the and . Everyday citizens define conservatism in different ways, but at its root it is a philosophy that supports smaller and less-centralized government because consolidated power could be used to silence political competition and deny citizens their liberties.
Since 2015, Trump has tightened his grip on the Republican Party, moving it further away from its . The choice of Vance as Trump’s running mate – and the competition that preceded it – are the latest steps in this process.
Vance came from a that included other noteworthy politicians who likewise once vehemently opposed Trump. By examining their trajectories, we can see how the Republican Party has abandoned conservative values to serve a single man.
Elise Stefanik ran for Congress in 2014 from a district in upstate New York as a mainstream Republican who . Ryan was a traditional conservative who had run for vice president alongside former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney in 2012. , saying that she was “a person of integrity. Every campaign is different, but values don’t change.”
But Stefanik’s values did change. When forced to share the ballot with Trump in 2016, she couldn’t even “spit his name out,” . But , she became a vocal ally, eventually as chair of the House Republican Conference in 2021.
House Republicans after she criticized Trump’s and his actions during the . Cheney justified her opposition to Trump by highlighting her – even when those positions meant opposing her own party leader. These are foundational conservative principles, centered in aversion to consolidated government power.
This switch was a significant moment in the party’s ideological transformation. Stefanik’s rising star subsequently landed her in the mix for vice president, which she called “.”
Florida Sen. Marco Rubio challenged Trump for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. During that race, Rubio issued a news release calling Trump a “,” and blamed him for .
Statements like these made sense coming from a serious conservative whose worldview was defined by his family’s Cuban heritage and who opposed and .
Eventually, though, Rubio became a Trump ally. He voted to acquit Trump in his second impeachment trial in 2021, which centered on charges that Trump . In line with Trump’s wishes, Rubio to investigate the Jan. 6 events.
In early 2024, Rubio was asked in an ABC interview if he really wanted to be vice president even though Trump had defended calls by Jan. 6 insurrectionists for certifying the 2020 election results.
“When Donald Trump was president of the United States, this country was safer, it was more prosperous,” Rubio responded. “.”
This refusal to acknowledge and challenge Trump’s apparent support of lawlessness by his followers was an abdication of fundamental conservative values.
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott has throughout his political life. It was logical for him to as Trump gained momentum in the 2016 Republican primaries.
In 2017, Scott insisted that Trump’s after violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, . Not long after, however, Scott met with Trump about his comments and was convinced that Trump had “” on what he said.
When Trump refused to flatly condemn white supremacists a few years later in a 2020 presidential debate, ” and should correct the comments, but added, “If he doesn’t correct it, I guess he didn’t misspeak.” After dropping out of the Republican primaries in 2024, Scott endorsed Trump as someone who could “.”
These converted Trump allies still hold modern conservative stances on issues such as . But in seeking to become Trump’s running mate, they tacitly endorsed an executive’s attempt to and subvert the liberties of U.S. citizens. Such a shift violates the spirit of conservatism.
These politicians have also moved away from conservative principles in areas including . But the fundamental shift that is most profound is in their attitudes toward abuse of government power.
What should we make of Trump choosing Vance, who once but now says that he if he had been in Pence’s shoes?
Many considerations affect the choice of a running mate. But Vance . He probably won’t appeal to who have yet to make up their minds about who to vote for.
Instead, call the 39-year-old Vance the new heir to Trump’s MAGA movement. Vance is more than a protegé, though; he embodies Trump’s influence on the Republican Party’s evolving relationship with government power and .
If there was any speculation that Republicans would revert to some form of traditional conservatism after Trump leaves politics, the prospect of a JD Vance presidency makes clear that the answer is no.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the .