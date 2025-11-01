JD Vance’s remarks on his wife Usha’s Hindu faith starts new row

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

US Vice President JD Vance has reacted to the row over his remarks on his wife Usha Vance’s Hindu faith, calling the criticism “anti-Christian bigotry”. In a statement on October 31, Vance further said, “She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage—or any interfaith relationship—I hope she may one day see things as I do.”

On October 29 Vance spoke at a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event at the University of Mississippi. At the event, Vance said, “For us, it works out now most Sundays. Usha will come with me to church … do I hope eventually that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that, because I believe in the Christian Gospel, and I hope eventually my wife comes to see it the same way. But if she doesn't, then God says everybody has free will, and so that doesn't cause a problem for me.”

TPUSA is a conservative not-for-profit organisation founded by controversial right-wing figure Charlie Kirk, who was killed in September. The TPUSA kicked off its tour on October 29 with Vance, Kirk’s wife Erika, conservative commentator Tucker Carlson and former presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy among the speakers.

Many Hindu Americans and Indian Hindus were angered by Vance’ remarks, calling him a “hypocrite”.

Reacting to a now-deleted post on X accusing him of “throwing his wife under the bus”, Vance said, “What a disgusting comment, and it's hardly been the only one along these lines … Posts like this reek of anti-Christian bigotry. Yes, Christians have beliefs. And yes, those beliefs have many consequences, one of which is that we want to share them with other people. That is a completely normal thing, and anyone who's telling you otherwise has an agenda.”

Vance added, “My Christian faith tells me the gospel is true and is good for human beings. My wife — as I said at TPUSA — is the most amazing blessing I have in my life. She herself encouraged me to reengage with my faith many years ago. She is not a Christian and has no plans to convert, but like many people in an interfaith marriage — or any interfaith relationship — I hope she may one day see things as I do. Regardless, I'll continue to love and support her and talk to her about faith and life and everything else, because she's my wife.”

Vance’s comments hinting at his wife's conversion has not pleased many cutting across the spectrum, particularly Hindutva supporters.