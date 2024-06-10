Jammu & Kashmir terror attack: Massive hunt launched to nab terrorists

Police said, on Monday, June 10, that a massive manhunt has been launched to nab the terrorists who attacked a bus which plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kasmir’s Reasi district, killing 10 pilgrims and injuring 33 others.

Special Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi Mohita Sharma said that the driver of the bus lost control of the wheel after terrorists fired at the vehicle in Teryath village of Poni area of Reasi district on the evening of June 9. The bus dropped into a gorge killing 10 pilgrims and injuring 33 others.

The bus was returning from Shiv Khori temple to Katra town when the incident occurred. The rescue operation was immediately undertaken by the Army, police and paramilitary forces with the assistance of the local people.

“The rescue operation was completed by 8.10 pm. The injured were shifted to hospitals in Reasi and Jammu city. The identities of the pilgrims are being ascertained as all of them belong to outside Jammu and Kashmir. A joint operational headquarters of the police, Army and CRPF was set up at the site and a multi-dimensional operation was launched to get the attackers. Terrorists involved in this dastardly attack are believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of Rajouri, Reasi and Poonch,” officials said.

The attack on innocent pilgrims has been widely condemned.

J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha said, "PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji took stock of the situation and has asked me to constantly monitor the situation. All those behind this heinous act will be punished soon. Hon'ble PM has also directed that all the injured are provided the best possible medical care and assistance”.

Union Minister Amit Shah also issued an update on the on-ground situation in Reasi. He said that the local J&K administration is working on a war footing to provide immediate medical attention to those injured. He also said that those behind this attack on pilgrims wouldn't be spared.

J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina said, "Cowardly Pakistani terrorists cannot face the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and our paramilitary forces. The terrorists who have carried out this audacity will have to pay a heavy price for their crime.”