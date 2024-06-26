Jai Bhim, Jai Palestine, Jai Hindu Rashtra: MPs wear ideologies on sleeve during oath taking

Radha Mohan Singh, who was presiding over the swearing-in ceremony when the row broke out, told the House that the slogan would be expunged from the official record.

Owaisi later defended his decision to hail Palestine during the ceremony, pointing out that “other members were also saying different things” while taking their oaths. “I said ‘Jai Bheem, Jai Telangana, Jai Palestine.’ How is it wrong? Tell me the provision of the Constitution. You should also listen to what others say. I said what I had to,” he told reporters.

Indeed, the slogans raised by various BJP MPs included divisive majoritarian slogans and even the hailing of communal figures such as KB Hedgewar, who founded the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). BJP MP from Ghaziabad Atul Garg, who said “Narendra Modi Zindabad” and was met with opposition from INDIA bloc MPs, had returned to the podium to add “Dr Hedgewar Zindabad.” BJP MP from Meerut, Arun Govil, raised the slogan “Jai Shri Ram” before ending his oath.

INDIA bloc says ‘hail Constitution’

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi took oath in Lok Sabha flaunting a red booklet of the Constitution in his hand, stating “Jai Hind, Jai Samvidhan” after his oath, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav did so with a blue one.