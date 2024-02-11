‘It’s as if they wanted to kill us’: How the attacks on journalist Nikhil Wagle unfolded

The press release accused Wagle of leaving for the venue “against our advice” and “dodging the police by changing routes”, though a group of plainclothesmen followed. Due to “heavy traffic and bystanders, it was not possible to use force or evacuate him and his car on an immediate basis”.

Newslaundry contacted Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar for comment. He reiterated points raised in the police press release.

“He was provided proper protection, just that we had clearly advised him to leave when we tell him to leave, because the traffic was very heavy and we were in the process of detaining BJP workers,” said Kumar. “We detained 25 [workers] along with BJP chief Ghate. But other splinter groups were also to be picked up. As the traffic was very heavy, it was taking a long time to detain the agitators. But he ignored our advice and took a route which was different than what we advised.”

Update

The Indian Express reported that a second FIR was filed against Wagle on February 10 for allegedly “disobeying the legal notice issued by the Pune city police” to him and the event’s organisers. It was lodged by a constable and also names Ghate and his party workers and attendees of the event from the NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Deputy commissioner of police Sambhaji Kadam told the newspaper: “Permission was not granted for the programme. We had issued notices to the organisers of the programme and Nikhil Wagle. But they violated the notice. Hence, they have been booked in an FIR.”