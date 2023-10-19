Israeli panellist fumes over news anchor’s saree, calls it Palestine flag colours

The anchor, who seemed taken aback by the comment, said, "Let's not divide colours on the basis of religion, it sometimes happens in my country as well. Let me tell you Fredric, this saree belongs to my grandmother. If she would have been alive, she would have been 105 years old today. She didn't know what the Israel-Hamas conflict was and the saree in no way signifies support for any side. What has happened in Gaza, the bombing of the hospital, 500 people dead is simply criminal. What I am wearing right now is simply my grandmother's saree, it signifies nothing else."

Landau impatiently cut her off in between and said, “save it for a different occasion.”

The anchor reiterated that her choice of clothing was her decision and responded saying, “No Frederick, I will not let you choose what I wear. And I will not let you choose what I say. I will say what I have to say and I will speak the truth the way I see it.”