Israeli panellist fumes over news anchor’s saree, calls it Palestine flag colours

An Israeli panellist on a Mirror Now debate took offence at the green, red and black colours of the saree and blouse worn by the channel's executive editor and anchor, Shreya Dhoundial's saree, insinuating a pro-Palestine bias when questioned about the destruction of a hospital in Gaza. This exchange occurred on Wednesday, October 18.
“I can see the colours that you’re wearing this evening, and that’s why I am purposely wearing blue and white…blue and white will always prevail,” said Israeli panellist Frederic Landau, identified as a special forces intelligence official. Blue and white are the colours of the Israeli flag, while the Palestinian flag has green, white, red, and black.
The anchor, who seemed taken aback by the comment, said, "Let's not divide colours on the basis of religion, it sometimes happens in my country as well. Let me tell you Fredric, this saree belongs to my grandmother. If she would have been alive, she would have been 105 years old today. She didn't know what the Israel-Hamas conflict was and the saree in no way signifies support for any side. What has happened in Gaza, the bombing of the hospital, 500 people dead is simply criminal. What I am wearing right now is simply my grandmother's saree, it signifies nothing else."
Landau impatiently cut her off in between and said, “save it for a different occasion.”
The anchor reiterated that her choice of clothing was her decision and responded saying, “No Frederick, I will not let you choose what I wear. And I will not let you choose what I say. I will say what I have to say and I will speak the truth the way I see it.”
Shreya also posted the clip on her social media accounts and said, “My dear departed grandmother’s saree upset my guest from #Israel this evening. For once, I was at a loss of words.”
An explosion at a hospital in Gaza killed at least 500 people on October 17, according to media reports, quoting the Hamas-run health ministry sources. Local authorities blamed Israeli airstrikes, while Israel alleged it was due to a misfired Hamas rocket, reports said.