Israel-Hamas war: Thousands of Gazans flee from north

Israel has ordered residents of Gaza to head south ahead of possible ground offensive. The European Union (EU) Foreign Policy Chief Borrell says Gaza evacuation is "utterly impossible to implement." At the same time, Israel has confirmed that over 120 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group, Hamas. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the death toll in Palestine has risen in 2,215.
Since October 7, Israel has been experiencing a surge in attacks by Hamas. This crisis is being described as the most severe security situation in the last five decades. Israel's Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, has ordered a complete siege of Gaza, with plans to cut off electricity, food, and fuel - crucial resources for over two million Palestinians residing in Gaza.
This article has been republished with permission from DW.com.