Israel closes educational institutions after Iran attack

The Israel Home Front said that extracurricular activities in the country have also been suspended till further announcement. IDF spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari in a statement on April 13 said that from April 14 no educational institutions will be open and that no camp programmes or extracurricular activities will be taking place.

Daniel Hagari also called upon the Israeli citizens to be vigilant and to stay in shelters for ten minutes on hearing a warning siren.

Israel defence ministry officials told IANS that Israel has taken all necessary precautions and that "the Iran proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah and Houthi militants from Yemen have been attacking them. The official said that their country is prepared for any escalation and added that Israel could not be cowed down due to this.