Israel claims strike on largest refugee camp in Gaza, says top Hamas commander killed

Since October 7, the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry reports that Israeli strikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least 8,525 individuals. Among these casualties, approximately two-thirds are women and children, with a count of 3,542 children and 2,187 women among the deceased. These figures have not been independently verified. Additionally, the Health Ministry spokesperson, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said that 130 healthcare staff members lost their lives, and 15 hospitals are currently out of service.

The spokesperson noted that the military had notified civilians to leave the area through the distribution of leaflets, messages on social media and radio dispatches, CNN reported. “I want to emphasize the strike was on a military target of significant military importance to the battlefield and for us to be able to be able to obtain our military objectives. That is why it was struck,” Conricus said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the IDF said that its troops on the ground had targeted a Hamas terrorist stronghold in Jabaliya "used for training and execution of terrorism activities". "During the ground activity, the troops eliminated approx. 50 terrorists, as well as destroyed entrances to terrorist tunnels and weapons," it said on X.

Meanwhile, the Hamas has denied that a member was present in the camp during the aistrike. Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem accused Israel of attempting to justify what he described as a "heinous crime against safe civilians, children, and women in Jabalya camp".

According to the Gaza-based Interior Ministry, at least 20 homes were completely flattened as a result of the strike. However, the number of casualties were not immediately confirmed.