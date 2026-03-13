Iran gives safe passage to India through Strait of Hormuz? ‘Sources’ jump the gun again

In a press briefing today, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said : “The External Affairs Minister and Foreign Minister of Iran have had three conversations in recent days. The last one discussed issues pertaining to safety of shipping and India's energy security. Beyond that, it would be premature for me to say anything.”

Again, no confirmation from the government on this development.

What started it all?

A possible trigger for this spate of reporting today was an article in today’s edition of the Economic Times . The report claimed that “Iran has allowed India-flagged tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz after talks at the foreign minister level, aiming to keep the critical sea route open for crude oil and natural gas. Citing unnamed “people”, the article further noted that Indian tankers Pushpak and Parimal were “passing safely” through the strait, “even as vessels from the US, Europe, and Israel continue to face restrictions.”

According to the Directorate General of Shipping, 28 Indian-flagged vessels are still in or near the Strait since the war broke out.

Sources vs Sources

Soon after the Economic Times’ story, other outlets joined in. Reuters put out a report with two sources contradicting each other: “Iran will allow India-flagged tankers to transit the Strait of Hormuz, through which 40 percent of ​India's crude imports pass, an Indian source said on Thursday, ‌though an Iranian source based outside the country denied any such agreement had been reached.”

ANI , while citing ‘sources’, reported that “Iranian authorities have decided to allow Indian flagged ships to pass safely through the Strait, where maritime traffic has all but halted since the US and Israel attacked Iran.”

TV declares victory

News channels have already framed the development as a “major diplomatic win,” with Aaj Tak piling effusive praise on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s “diplomatic efforts.” Citing anonymous ‘sources’, the channel claimed Iran will grant safe passage to Indian vessels – a narrative mirrored by its sister channel, India Today , which ran the headline: “BJP claims big diplomatic win for India amid war.”

Also leaning on ‘sources,’ NDTV India hailed the move as a significant breakthrough. The channel attributed the safe-passage decision to discussions between Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, framed as proof of India’s ability to balance ties with Iran against its relationships with the US and Israel.

On the floor of the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal stated that Iran has granted safe passage to Indian vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. Still, no government official has officially confirmed this.

Finally, Bloomberg – again citing “people familiar with the matter” – has reported that India is merely in talks with Iran to secure safe passage for more than 20 tankers, rather than claiming that an agreement is already in place.

Meanwhile, citing ‘sources’, CNN News18 has reported that the government has appointed a three-member panel led by Home Minister Amit Shah, which also includes Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri, to review LPG and other energy supplies amid disruptions caused by the conflict.

This high-level review comes amid a darkening security landscape for Indian seafarers. Today, Indian authorities have confirmed an attack on the oil tanker SafeSea Vishnu near Basra, Iraq, killing one Indian seafarer. However, the Ministry of Shipping did not identify the responsible parties in its official release.

In a crisis affecting energy supplies, shipping routes and Indian lives at sea, the public deserves clarity. Instead, what it has received is a steady stream of anonymous briefings, contradictory claims and celebratory headlines built on speculation.

Until the government speaks clearly and on record, the question remains: Are Indian ships actually safe in the Strait of Hormuz — or are we simply navigating another storm of “sources”?

This report was originally published in the Newslaundry and can be accessed here.