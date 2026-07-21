IPS Anurag Dhankar who headed Nirav Modi case, 1984 riots probes found dead; suicide suspected

Tripura Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar, a 1994-batch IPS officer who led the CBI investigation into the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank fraud involving diamond merchant Nirav Modi and later headed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that reinvestigated the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was found dead in the washroom adjoining his office chamber at the state police headquarters in Agartala, on Monday, July 20.

Police registered a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation. The Tripura government has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident, while the CPI(M)-led Opposition has demanded a judicial inquiry headed by the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Dhankar (60) remained inside the washroom for an unusually long time, prompting his orderly to raise an alarm. As the door was locked from inside, it was broken open and the senior officer was rushed to Agartala Government Medical College and Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital.

Dhankar had entered the washroom around 11 am and was found by staff after they forced open the door following his prolonged absence. Chief Minister Manik Saha later said on social media that the DGP was found dead inside the bathroom.

He added that he, along with the Chief Secretary and Home Secretary, immediately visited the police headquarters after receiving the information and that Dhankar was shifted to AGMC and GBP Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Dr Pradip Bhowmik, Head of the Department of General Medicine at AGMC and GBP Hospital, said the officer was brought to the hospital with no signs of life. The doctor said, "We still tried to resuscitate him with CPR. When no sign of life was seen despite all our efforts, we declared him dead at 12.48 pm."

Police said the circumstances pointed towards suicide but declined to officially confirm the cause of death or state whether any suicide note had been recovered.

Dhankar assumed charge as the Tripura DGP on May 18 last year after serving in several senior positions, including DGP (Intelligence), Additional DGP and Inspector General of Police (Law and Order). During his career, he also served on central deputation with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Border Security Force (BSF), besides being part of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in Kosovo during 2003-04. He was a recipient of the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service.

Dhankar had recently received an 11-month extension after completing his original tenure in June and was nearing the end of his service.

Following the incident, CPI(M) leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Choudhury and former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar, visited the hospital and demanded a judicial inquiry into the DGP's death.

Choudhury said, "There is no reason he would take his own life or commit suicide. We want to know what really happened." Former Chief Minister Manik Sarkar described Dhankar as a "capable, exceptional, honest" officer and said, "The truth needs to come out."

The BJP criticised the Opposition for politicising the incident. Tripura BJP president Abhishek Debroy said the administration would investigate the matter to ascertain the truth and accused the CPI(M) of "playing politics" over the tragedy.

The Tripura government has declared one day of state mourning on Tuesday. The state Cabinet also observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the late police chief.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726