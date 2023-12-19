IPL Auction 2024: Pat Cummins becomes most expensive player in IPL history

Australia World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) secured his services for whooping Rs 20.5 crore during the second round of the IPL 2024 mini-auction, here on Tuesday.

Following an intense bidding battle involving Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad eventually secured the Australian captain for a record-breaking amount.

Starting with a base price of Rs. 2.00 crore, Cummins became the center of a bidding war between IPL heavyweights CSK and Mumbai Indians. The fierce battle escalated the bid to 4.8 crore, led by CSK. Soon after, Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the fray with a bid of Rs. 5.00 Cr, joining Chennai and Mumbai in the pursuit.