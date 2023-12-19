IPL Auction 2024: CSK signs New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, December 19, signed New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore during the IPL 2024 auctions, which is being held at Dubai. CSK was involved in a bidding war for the young Kiwi star, along with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, but it was the 5-time champions CSK which had the last laugh.
Rachin Ravindra garnered eyeballs from cricket fans during the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup in India, during which he scored a total of 578 runs in 10 innings, becoming the fourth highest run getter in the tournament. The 24-year-old also picked up five wickets with his slow left-arm orthodox spin bowling.
“Saw MS Dhoni winning the 2011 World Cup on TV and it was a dream to play under his captaincy & share the dressing room with a legend of the game. Can't wait,” said Rachin Ravindra, reacting to his signing.
The ongoing auction in Dubai also saw Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur returning to CSK for Rs 3.20 crore.
ICC Men's ODI World Cup final hero Australian batter Travis Head, who entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.80 crore after an intense bidding war with Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Head has been part of DC and RCB in the past
On the other hand, England batter Harry Brook with base price of Rs 2 crore sold to Delhi Capitals for 4 crore.
South Africa's Rilee Rossouw, India's Karun Nair and Manish Pandey along with former Australian captain Steve Smith remained unsold in the first set.