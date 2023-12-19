IPL Auction 2024: CSK signs New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday, December 19, signed New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore during the IPL 2024 auctions, which is being held at Dubai. CSK was involved in a bidding war for the young Kiwi star, along with Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, but it was the 5-time champions CSK which had the last laugh.

Rachin Ravindra garnered eyeballs from cricket fans during the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup in India, during which he scored a total of 578 runs in 10 innings, becoming the fourth highest run getter in the tournament. The 24-year-old also picked up five wickets with his slow left-arm orthodox spin bowling.