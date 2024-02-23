IPL 2024: CSK to host RCB in season opener match on March 22

Defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will host Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With the General Elections up ahead, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the first two weeks of the IPL 2024, commencing from March 22 to April 7.

The partial schedule released on Thursday, February 22 by IPL comprises 21 matches, to be played across 10 cities, with each team playing a minimum of three matches and a maximum of five. However, as per this schedule, there will only be five days between the anticipated May 26 IPL final and June 1, when the men's T20 World Cup will begin in the USA and the Caribbean.