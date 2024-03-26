Investigation raises questions on zoo transfers to Reliance-run Vantara

An investigative report in Himal Southasian has shed light on the smuggling of exotic wildlife to India through porous borders in the Northeast. While several such consignments trafficked to India were apprehended by law enforcers and moved to zoos, many of them ended up in Vantara, an initiative by Reliance to 'rescue' and shelter wildlife, the report by M Rajshekar said.

Vantara is located in the premises of Jamnagar petrochemical complex. The facility entered media limelight during the pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant held in the first week of March 2024.

While until 2018, most of the trade originated in India and were destined to countries like Myanmar, China and Vietnam, the flow has reversed now and new supply chains are bringing these animals in, said the report. The exotic species includes kangaroos and reptiles, birds and primates from South-East Asia and Latin America.

Once caught, the birds and animals are sent to the nearest state-owned zoo in Guwahati or Aizawl. What happens next is another recent change, as per the report. Most of these ‘rescued’ animals are relocated to Jamnagar from the zoo in Assam.

The Himal report said in four years, Vantara has registered a huge growth and now boasts of a gigantic assemblage of endangered species, and a workforce of 2700 that manages it. The facility has 3889 birds and animals in its custody, belonging to 134 species as per the annual report for 2022–23 by the Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre, which has partnered with Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust.

The Himal report also raised questions regarding transfer of wildlife made to Vantara, which identifies itself as a rescue facility, from other zoos. The Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh, Gujarat sent 101 leopards to Jamnagar between March 2021 and March 2023. The reasons for transferring such a large number of leopards were unclear, Himal report said.

In 2022–23, Greens listed a total of 160 transactions where it received wildlife. Some of the birds came from state zoos in Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Karnataka, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Nagaland.