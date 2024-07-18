Instagram influencer Aanvi Kamdar dies after falling into gorge while shooting reel

A 27-year-old instagram influencer and travel vlogger, Aanvi Kamdar, from Mumbai died after falling into a gorge in Kumbhe waterfall near Maharashtra's Raigad. The accident happened on Tuesday, July 16, when she was shooting a video for an Instagram reel.

According to reports , Aanvi and a group of her friends had gone out for an outing to the famous Kumbhe waterfall. While shooting the video, she reportedly slipped and fell into the 300 feet gorge. Her friends had alerted the police and the fire and rescue team, who had immediately jumped into action. After a six-hour operation, she was rescued and taken to a hospital but she succumbed to the injuries on Wednesday, July 17.

Aanvi Kamdar goes by her instagram handle ‘theglocaljournal’ and was a travel influencer, who posted content on places to stay, itineraries, and luxury finds. She was a Chartered Accountant by profession and had earlier worked at the multinational company Deloitte. With over 2.5 lakh followers, Aanvi was known for her monsoon travels.