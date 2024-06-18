Insta reel gone wrong: Maharashtra woman dies after car falls off cliff

A 23-year-old woman tragically died after her car plunged into the ground from a 300-feet cliff in Maharashtra while her friend was shooting an Instagram reel of her driving the vehicle. The incident happened near Dattadham temple at Shulibhanjan on Monday, June 17.

The woman, identified as Shweta Deepak Survase, accelerated instead of pressing the brake when the car was in reverse gear. This led to the Toyota Etios to gain speed and fall into the valley. Upon information, the police retrieved the car from the valley after an hour of search operation. Shweta was taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

"Shweta tried her hand at driving while her friend Shivraj Mule was shooting the video. She accidentally pressed the accelerator while the car was in reverse gear. The vehicle slid back, broke a crash barrier and plunged into the valley" a police official told PTI.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. It shows Shweta in front of the steering wheel testing the controls of the vehicle. The situation rapidly spiralled out of control, with Shivraj shouting at her to press the clutch. The place at which the accident occurred is a popular tourist spot. Local residents said that the presence of a protective wall or iron railings could have prevented the unfortunate incident.