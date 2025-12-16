Inside Prasar Bharati: How taxpayer money was used for influencer content

In March 2024, DD National aired the premiere of India in Motion, a documentary series highlighting the Modi government’s work in the roads, railways and aviation sectors, anchored by celebrity travel influencer Kamiya Jani. Within hours, the same episodes appeared on private YouTube channels – setting off a chain of internal objections, contract violations and eventually, an unusual settlement by Prasar Bharati.At the centre of it all was a Rs 6.09-crore contract, two media companies, Kamiya Jani’s husband Sammar Verma, and a set of actions that raise questions about how India’s state broadcaster manages its relationships with private production houses. The deeper you dig, the stranger the project looks.First, the work order was awarded to one production company, Softline Studio Services Limited, but was executed by entities linked to another media firm called the Fork Media Group which Verma is the director and CEO of. This is despite the broadcaster’s policy and contract norms barring reassignment of production.Second, Fork Media channels Curly Tales, founded by Kamiya Jani, and Mashable India, later republished the content. This too was in violation of copyright and third-party norms, as noted by the broadcaster itself.Third, and the most bizarre, the paperwork meant to govern all this was signed months after the violations..In fact, the completion of work order letter, the agreement, as well as the indemnity bond were all signed the same day, May 17, 2024. This was months after the videos were published and months after a seven-member selection panel had picked Softline to do the job after a series of meetings and presentations. The paperwork had loose ends. For example, Sammar Verma was listed as the “chief producer” and “contact person” from Softline even though he has no apparent formal connection to Softline. But after threatening legal action and discussing a pay cut, Prasar Bharati eventually decided to close the matter in November this year and release the money to the company with a caveat: it would share 50 percent of the revenue generated from the republished content. There were other reasons why payments were stuck before. One, because of objections within Prasar Bharati to the breach of contract, but mostly because the road and aviation ministries were yet to approve the transfer of money. The project was funded by three ministries – road, aviation and railway – since it promoted infrastructure under their domain.The seven-member selection committee was chaired by Deputy Director General (Sales) Sanjay Prasad and had media operations expert Uma Iyer Rawla as the convenor. It also had two programme executives and a nominated member from each of the three ministries. The panel had selected Softline on December 4, 2023 after a series of meetings and presentations by eight empanelled companies. Uma Iyer Rawla and programme executive Anirban Bhattacharya were contact persons for Prasar Bharati for this project. Reached for comment, Rawla refused to comment saying her contract with the broadcaster is set to expire this month.When model code meant a missIndia in Motion was conceived as a flagship project to highlight the Modi government’s infrastructure achievements, from the EV policy and highway network, to the bullet train, to its global flights and revamped airports. On December 4, 2023, Prasar Bharati decided to award the Rs 6.09 crore contract to Softline Studio Services Private Limited. In return, the production house agreed to deliver four long-form documentaries (22 minutes each) for Rs 8.25 lakh each, 35 short documentaries (4-5 minutes) for Rs 5.25 lakh each, and 15 TV commercials (60 seconds) for Rs 20 lakh. This was excluding the applicable GST. Just three months after the work order was granted, episodes began airing on DD National featuring Kamiya Jani, who had recently received the Best Travel Creator Award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But something unusual was happening. Within 24 to 48 hours of airing on DD National, the same episodes began appearing on the YouTube channels of Curly Tales and Mashable India.The Indian Railways episode aired on DD National on March 15, 2024. The very next day, it appeared on Curly Tales and Mashable India. The episode listed achievements in the railway sector, such as the Chenab Bridge, the world’s highest railway bridge, the Atal Setu Bridge, improved railway stations, and the lives impacted by some of these changes. These were interspersed with excerpts from PM Modi’s speeches. No credits to Union Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.The road sector episode followed the same pattern: DD National on March 16, private channels on March 18 (here and here). Similar to the episode on Indian Railways, this detailed the expansion of roads, highway networks and sealinks, and featured voices of people whose lives had seen a positive change because of this development. This too featured several Modi quotes. There was no mention of Union Road Minister Nitin Gadkari.The video on the aviation sector aired on DD National on March 16 and appeared on the private channels on March 17 (here and here). This talked about the wider web of airports, improved facilities for passengers, and interviews with airport officials and flight crew. There were PM’s quotes on the aviation industry but no mention of Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. The fourth video in the documentary series was only released on Prasar Bharati’s OTT platform WAVE though the exact date of its release could not be determined. Interestingly, this video has several bites of people who had already appeared in the previous three episodes. For example, a farmer from Arunachal Pradesh who was included in the aviation sector documentary, or Rinki from Rajasthan who was featured in the road episode, or even remarks by PM Modi himself.Why these three videos were published in the same week was partly due to the approaching Lok Sabha polls, Newslaundry has learnt.All these episodes had been shown to officials at a preview screening on March 13, after which, then Doordarshan Director General Kanchan Prasad had suggested that they should be released before the model code of conduct kicked in. The model code of conduct came into effect on March 16 – the same day the second and third episodes were published. Apart from these four episodes, there was another video on the Ram Mandir and the Ayodhya airport that was published on the Curly Tales YouTube channel as early as January 2024 – the YouTube description stated that it was produced by “Softline Studios Services” in “association with Prasar Bharati”. This too never made it to any DD channel. Newslaundry could not verify whether this video was part of the same Softline arrangement.Though the episodes were meant to promote achievements of the government, and were commissioned with the same intent, there was no disclosure in the videos or their descriptions to clarify this.The objectionsTwo months after these videos had been uploaded on Fork Media channels, Softline director Sanjay Bansal sent a work order completion letter on May 17, 2024. A sentence at the end said, “To achieve better reach of the content, the same shall be shared on Curly Tales and Mashable India (all platforms) at no additional cost.”The indemnity bond on the same date contained a declaration from Bansal: “I state that the said programme has solely been produced for Prasar Bharati (Doordarshan) as per the agreement entered into, and the same has never been telecast on any channel, forum or media thereof.” It was signed by two people as witnesses: Sammar Verma and Avishrant Singh, who has worked with Curly Tales before in other capacities.The work order completion letter was when Prasar Bharati ostensibly woke up to the breach. It conveyed the same to Softline, the second party and also technically the “producer” in the legal sense. An internal report subsequently noted that sharing the content and subletting were violations of copyright norms part of clause 4 (i-iii) and clause 2 (xix) of the agreement, Newslaundry has learnt. In a letter on June 14, 2024, DD Director General Amar Singh wrote to Softline, stating that the “breach will necessitate strict actions as per the applicable rules and policies”.While the broadcaster discussed the matter in internal memos, payments remained stuck with the ministries: the road ministry was yet to clear dues of Rs 2.62 crore and the aviation ministry Rs 1.57 crore. Due to the non-submission of a guarantee with the agreement, an amount of Rs 24.3 lakh had also been deducted.In October last year, Prasar Bharati DG Rehan Ahmad Warsi suggested that officials coordinate with the road and aviation ministries to expedite transfer of money to the broadcaster and follow-up with Softline separately. At the same time, he suggested that an amount of money be withheld for the breach.The same month, CEO Gaurav Dwivedi decided that the amount sent by Railways be transferred to the company and the remaining matters be discussed.The settlementNearly a year after Dwivedi’s directive, on November 11, 2025, Deputy Director General Shantanu Batabyal sent a “formal closure letter” to Softline, marking Sammar Verma. It noted that Softline had submitted an undertaking on November 3.The letter said that “it is noted” that the amplification of content was merely for “promotional and outreach purposes, without any commercial intent”. Even though the videos are monetised for ads on YouTube, on the Curly Tales channel.The letter had also said Softline’s undertaking confirms that if any revenue was generated, Prasar Bharati will receive half of it, and that the “entire copyright” is with the state broadcaster. It then said the notice on June 14 stands “revoked”.“The competent authority has decided to treat the matter as closed…no further action shall be pursued in this regard.”When Newslaundry asked Batabyal about the closure, he said: “I’m new here. I signed the file when it came to me. I don’t know much about it.”When we asked Amar Singh, whose signature appeared on the contract, the warning letter, and the final settlement, he said: “It’s not my responsibility to tell you all this. You should talk to other officials.”Could Softline outsource the contract?The project could have been commissioned only to entities empanelled with the Central Bureau of Communication or the National Film Development Corporation. Softline was an empanelled entity, unlike the Fork Media Group or its channels.Several crew members listed in the agreement have worked with either Curly Tales and Mashable India before. Siddharth Alambayan, the director of Mashable India and the director of the Prasar Bharati project in question, identifies himself as the head of video content and brand solutions at Fork Media on LinkedIn. The credit rolls of several Curly Tales episodes list Avishrant Singh, named as associate producer for the DD project, in various roles with Curly Tales. Newslaundry could not verify whether he is a full-time employee. Sarah Gadhvi, who handled social media for the DD project, is also associated with Curly Tales. Shreepad Gaonkar, serving as music director, senior editor, and cinematographer, has worked with Curly Tales and Mashable India, according to his social media accounts. While Sammar Verma is the chief producer as per the agreement, the published episodes of India in Motion on Fork Media channels list him as the “concept and project lead” and Kamiya Jani as the “presenter and producer”. While Alambayan was listed as director, his name is not mentioned in the credit rolls of some of the videos.It seemed to be a rather expensive arrangement too, considering that each 60-second promo cost Rs 20 lakh plus GST – several of these were edited clips from the docuseries. The four-to-five minute short documentaries that cost Rs 5.25 lakh each could not be found on Prasar Bharati platforms.Sammar Verma and Softline director Sanjay Bansal refused to comment. A questionnaire was separately sent on WhatsApp to them. Newslaundry sent questionnaires to Prasar Bharati CEO Gaurav Dwivedi, Kamiya Jani, and Mashable India director Siddharth Alambayan.Dwivedi said the questions had been sent to the DD Director General. This report will be updated if a response is received.This story was first published in the Newslaundry