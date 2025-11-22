Inside COP 30: Women push for land rights, financing, and a stronger global gender plan

Among the 32 Nationally Determined Contributions, or NDCs — the climate action plans submitted by countries under the Paris Agreement — progress and gaps are tracked across six areas, which include economic security, unpaid care work, health, gender-based violence, participation and leadership, and gender mainstreaming.

Women across the world, who are often the first to face the impacts of climate change, share similar struggles. This has fueled a strong call for the Gender Action Plan to be finalised at COP 30 in Belém. Advocates argue that the time for action is long overdue.

“Global climate frameworks increasingly require human rights-based and gender-responsive approaches, and COP 30 is expected to finalise a new Gender Action Plan. Civil society groups are also pushing for the establishment of a Belém Action Mechanism for Just Transition,” Farah Kabir, Country Director for ActionAid Bangladesh, told TNM.

A just transition refers to shifting toward a low-carbon, greener economy in a way that protects workers, supports communities, and ensures that no group — particularly vulnerable or marginalised people — is left behind.

While the UNFCCC Presidency has released a draft of the GAP, many observers consider it both promising and challenging.

Draft GAP

The draft gender adaptation plan focuses on five main areas.

Priority A concerns building skills and knowledge. It asks governments to strengthen their ability to plan, carry out, and track climate actions that include women’s needs. It calls for supporting national gender-and-climate focal points and improving studies that show how climate change affects different groups of women, especially Indigenous women and women from local communities. It also highlights the roles that men and boys can play as partners in promoting equality.

Priority B aims to increase women’s participation and leadership. It encourages training to build leadership and negotiation skills for women and girls, especially those from marginalised communities. It also calls for removing barriers that keep women out of decision-making at all levels.

Priority C focuses on ensuring gender concerns are consistently included across UNFCCC bodies. It wants the chairs and members of these groups to be trained on gender-related responsibilities and to regularly exchange ideas on how to integrate gender perspectives more effectively.

Priority D concerns putting gender-responsive plans into action. This includes sharing experiences on how to use tools such as gender-responsive budgeting so that climate policies and funding actually support gender equality in practice.

Priority E deals with tracking progress. It calls for better monitoring and reporting on women’s participation in leadership roles within the UNFCCC and on how well countries are implementing gender-responsive climate policies.

Implementation remains a concern

Speaking to TNM at the COP 30 venue in Belém, a young negotiator said, “[The GAP] is not perfect. A lot of strengthening is needed, but at least it is necessary now. Improvements can be made through further interventions.” Many other observers at COP 30 shared a similar view.

“We all hope it will be approved. The language is a bit watered down, but the action plan itself has not been significantly altered. The women and gender constituency still considers the text strong and the actions implementable,” said Margareta Kolta, policy advisor at Act Church of Sweden, part of Act Alliance, a global network of churches and church-related organisations working on disaster relief, development, and advocacy.

“If the GAP is approved, it will be considered one positive outcome of Belém. Of course, this is not the full result we want from COP 30, but it would at least provide a small actionable outcome. Still, it would be very disappointing and unacceptable if there are no means to implement the plan,” she added.