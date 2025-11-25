‘Inhuman work pressure’: Inside the SIR crisis pushing poll workers to the edge

A nationwide effort to clean up India’s voter rolls seems to be spiralling into a crisis for the people meant to carry it out. At least five Booth Level Officers across 12 states and union territories have died by suicide during the second phase of the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which began on November 4.

The Congress has castigated the Election Commission and the BJP for the deaths. Poll officials, meanwhile, insist there is no link between SIR and the toll. But accounts emerging from the field point to a system buckling under its own urgency.

This phase requires BLOs to distribute, collect and digitise voter verification forms by December 4 for the SIR. It was designed as a high-rigour audit of electoral rolls but has become a race against impossible targets: long days, technical failures, relentless monitoring, and the pressure to retrieve voter records from more than two decades ago. Voters, too, are struggling to provide information that many no longer have.

This is what the crisis looks like on the ground.

In their own words

Of the BLOs who held the SIR process responsible for their death were those from West Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Rinku Tarafdar, a 53-year-old para teacher from Krishnanagar who was assigned BLO duties in West Bengal’s Nadia district, allegedly died by suicide on November 22. She left behind a two-page note in Bengali in which she held the Election Commission responsible for her death.

“I cannot handle this inhuman work pressure. I have completed 95 percent of the offline work, but I do not know anything about the online work. I have to be ready at all times, everything must be submitted on time. Nothing will be forgiven. All government documents of the school are in order. My children should be able to live properly. That is my final wish. Truly, my conscience is exhausted. I cannot bear it,” she wrote.

Aneesh George, a BLO who died by suicide on November 16 in Kerala, did not leave behind a suicide note. But his family and colleagues claimed the school office attendant had been struggling with the pressure to finish his SIR workload within the stipulated time.

In the case of Mukesh Jangid, who died by suicide in Rajasthan November 16, Bindayaka police station in charge Vinod Kumar said a suicide note stated that he was under “extreme work pressure” from his supervisor and had been “threatened with suspension”.