Infosys to face govt probe over delayed recruitment of over 2,000 graduates

The Union Ministry of Labour and Employment has instructed the Karnataka government to take "appropriate action" following complaints about delays in onboarding fresh graduates by the IT giant Infosys. The directive, issued on September 3, came after multiple complaints were filed by the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), a Pune-based IT union, alleging the exploitation and unprofessional treatment of over 2,000 fresh engineering graduates selected by Infosys.

The complaints, originally filed on August 20 by Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of NITES, highlighted delays in the onboarding process for graduates recruited for the roles of System Engineer (SE) and Digital Specialist Engineer (DSE) during the 2022-23 campus recruitment drive. The union previously sought intervention from the Union government in June, following which Infosys issued around 2,000 final offer letters with confirmed joining dates set for October 2024.

In response to the complaints, the Ministry directed the Karnataka State Labour Commissioner’s office to investigate and take necessary actions in accordance with relevant labour laws. The directive, signed by Regional Labour Commissioner OP Singh, said that since labour law enforcement in this matter falls under the state government's jurisdiction, it is the Karnataka government's responsibility to address the issue. The Karnataka Labour Commissioner has been asked to notify both the applicants and the ministry about the actions taken.

However, despite the issuance of the final offer letters, approximately 700 candidates are still awaiting their joining dates.