Infosys employee shot dead by her partner in Pune hotel room

A Lucknow man, who allegedly pumped at least four bullets into his girlfriend from his hometown, was arrested near Thane and will be produced before the Pune Court here on Monday, January 29.

The victim, identified as Vandana Dwivedi, 26, was a techie with the Infosys in Pune and the alleged accused is Rishabh Nigam, who was caught late on Sunday during a ‘nakabandi’ in Navi Mumbai (Thane) with the murder weapon.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Assistant Commissioner of Police (Wakad Division) Vishal Hire said that “the motive behind the killing is not yet clear”.

“We have registered the case on Sunday and investigations are progressing. The accused shall be produced before a court for remand today,” ACP Hire told IANS.

As per the sequence of events, Nigam had booked a hotel room in Hinjewadi’s Laxminagar area on January 27 where the deceased Dwivedi had gone to meet him.

Preliminary probe suggests that after the woman shifted to Pune for work, the duo had a rocky relationship which may have led to a dispute and a brawl in the hotel room late on Saturday night.