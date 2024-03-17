Infosys donated Rs 1 crore to Janata Dal (Secular) through electoral bonds in 2018

Narayana Murthy-led Infosys donated Rs 1 crore to Janata Dal (Secular) two months before the 2018 Karnataka elections, shows the latest data on electoral bonds disclosed by the Election Commission on Sunday.

The Bengaluru-based software giant had so far been missing from the donors list, which features Indian conglomerates like the Reliance group and the Aditya Birla group. This is because the list only contained details of bonds purchased after April 12, 2019 – leaving out details of electoral bonds worth Rs 4,002 crore issued between March 2018 and April 2019.

The fresh data released on Sunday contains filings by political parties for the bonds redeemed between 2018 and November 2023. These filings made to the Election Commission, submitted to the Supreme Court in a sealed cover, were made public on the court’s orders.