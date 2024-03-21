Infighting in Karnataka BJP: Will it dent the party’s electoral prospects?

These rebellions will not matter in due course of time, Chandargi says. “The party is wholly dependent on Modi, although locally, the caste factor does matter.”

For instance, in the Belagavi seat, for which neither the Congress nor the BJP have announced candidates, caste will matter. Jagadish Shettar has his eye on that seat, while the Congress is reportedly considering fielding MLA Lakshmi Hebbalkar’s son, Mrunal. “If the candidates are from different castes, most of the Lingayat vote will go to the Lingayat candidate regardless of the party. If both candidates are Lingayats, then the vote will split. Then you can’t control the vote,” Chandargi said.

Asked about other castes — OBCs, SCs and STs — outnumbering Lingayats or Vokkaligas in any constituency, Chandargi agreed that numerically they do. “But they are not a political bloc like the Lingayats are. All the Lingayat mutts will back the Lingayat candidates, and 90% of the Lingayat vote is with the BJP.”

According to the director of Nitte Education Trust and national coordinator of Lokniti Network, Sandeep Shastri, some discontent is to be expected given that the BJP has decided to go by the central leadership’s decision, although in consultation with the state leaders.

“The growth trajectory of the BJP in Karnataka has been different from elsewhere. Many of its leaders came into the BJP from other parties. So whenever the party tries to bring in change, there is some discontent. It happened during the previous Assembly election too.”

But whether this rebellion will affect the party’s chances will largely depend on the nature of the campaign, according to Shastri. “If the BJP and JD(S) choose the rhetoric that winning all 28 seats will help make Modi the prime minister. If they manage to side-step state issues, then it is unlikely to have much impact. But if the focus is on state issues, it might play spoiler for the BJP,” he said.

But there is also the question of whether they will be able to appease the disgruntled leaders who, in the party’s view, have crossed their political prime and are therefore making noises, he said. “This is “definitely a matter of alarm for the party” because Karnataka is an important state for the BJP in the south,” he said.