Karnataka: Eedina pre-poll survey predicts 17 seats for Congress

Around 45% of respondents also felt that corruption has increased in the past 10 years, as has the gap between the rich and poor (42%). Around 37.6% of people felt that welfare schemes have decreased.

People’s perception of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, however, contrasts with their views about corruption, the Union government’s welfare schemes and increasing inequality.

Nearly half of those surveyed (47%) feel that India’s global standing has improved. About 33% of people feel that Modi’s work is “excellent” and 35.8 % said that his work is “satisfactory.” Nearly half — 45% — of respondents also feel Modi should get a third term as PM.

In contrast, over half of respondents — 56% feel that they would vote in favour of the Congress’ guarantee schemes, and this number goes up if one looks at women: 59 % of women feel they would vote in favour of the Congress’ guarantees.

A significant number of people — 39.6% feel that the state government’s guarantees are more helpful than the Union government schemes, while 20% of people feel that the Union government schemes are more beneficial. Around 26 % of people feel that both state and Union government schemes are helpful.