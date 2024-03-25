Industrialist Naveen Jindal joins BJP, to contest from Kurukshetra

Industrialist and former Congress MP Naveen Jindal on Sunday, March 24, resigned from the grand old party and joined the BJP days before the Lok Sabha polls. A two-time MP, he has now been fielded from Kurukshetra for the coming polls.

Jindal Steel and Power Chairman, Naveen Jindal thanked the Congress leadership and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in his departure note on social media.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections named Jindal as its nominee from the Kurukshetra constituency in Haryana.

"Landmark initiatives like the revocation of Article 370 and construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya have been undertaken in the past one decade under Prime Minister Modi's guidance," he said while talking to reporters after joining the BJP.

"I aspire to support PM Modi's vision of a developed India ('Viksit Bharat'). I am committed to standing beside him and working collaboratively to enhance the well-being of India's 1.4 billion citizens," he added.

Earlier, in a post on X, tagging Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, he wrote: "I represented the Congress in Parliament as MP from Kurukshetra for 10 years. I thank the Congress leadership and the then Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh. Today, I am resigning from the primary membership of the Congress Party."

"Today is a very important day of my life. I am proud that I joined the BJP today and I will be able to serve the nation under the leadership of PM Modi," he said after joining the BJP.

A renowned industrialist from Haryana, Naveen Jindal contested the Lok Sabha polls in 2004 from the Kurukshetra constituency in the state on a Congress ticket.

He defeated his nearest rival Abhay Singh Chautala, a political heavyweight then, by a huge margin. He was re-elected in the 2009 general elections from there again.