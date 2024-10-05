IndiGo suffers major system outage, passengers face delays across India

Low-cost airline major IndiGo, on Saturday, October 5, experienced a major network outage, disrupting flight operations and ground services across the nation. The technical glitch left several air travellers stranded across airports as they were unable to board flights or book tickets, leading to significant delays.
Several users took to social media to express their frustration.
The airline said in a statement that they are "currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport.” The airline further said that their airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey.
"Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible", it said, adding that they "regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time".
Earlier this July, a global outage of Microsoft's apps and services caused significant disruptions to Indian carriers, leading to flight delays and manual check-ins at airports.The operations of major airlines, including Indigo, Vistara, Akasa, SpiceJet, and Air India, were affected, along with critical airport services.
(With IANS inputs)