IndiGo suffers major system outage, passengers face delays across India

The airline said in a statement that they are "currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport.” The airline further said that their airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey.

"Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible", it said, adding that they "regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time".