IndiGo passengers enroute to Delhi picnic on Mumbai airport tarmac, viral video shows

Passengers of an IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight, which was diverted to Mumbai, made the most of their unscheduled stop, holding a picnic on the tarmac, sharing snacks and chit-chatting with each other. A video of the incident has now gone viral.

The incident occurred on Sunday, January 14 after flight 6E2195, en route New Delhi from Goa, was diverted to Mumbai due to operational issues attributed to low visibility conditions in the capital on Sunday. The flight was reportedly delayed by 12 hours.

The video, shared widely on social media platforms, depicts passengers sitting unfazed on the tarmac, some enjoying snacks and meals, while others engage in casual conversations.