IndiGo passengers enroute to Delhi picnic on Mumbai airport tarmac, viral video shows

Passengers of an IndiGo Goa-Delhi flight, which was diverted to Mumbai, made the most of their unscheduled stop, holding a picnic on the tarmac, sharing snacks and chit-chatting with each other. A video of the incident has now gone viral.
The incident occurred on Sunday, January 14 after flight 6E2195, en route New Delhi from Goa, was diverted to Mumbai due to operational issues attributed to low visibility conditions in the capital on Sunday. The flight was reportedly delayed by 12 hours.
The video, shared widely on social media platforms, depicts passengers sitting unfazed on the tarmac, some enjoying snacks and meals, while others engage in casual conversations.
In a statement, IndiGo confirmed the diversion of flight 6E2195 and acknowledged the inconvenience caused to passengers, citing low visibility conditions in Delhi as the primary reason.
"We are aware of the incident involving IndiGo flight 6E2195 from Goa to Delhi on January 14, 2024. The flight was diverted to Mumbai due to low visibility conditions in Delhi. We sincerely apologise to our customers and are currently looking into the incident. We will take necessary steps to avoid any such instances in the future," the statement read.
Incidentally, this is the second viral video this week involving an IndiGo flight. Earlier on January 15, a video of a passenger in a yellow hoodie punching a pilot making announcements about further delays went viral. The assault took place on January 14 on the Delhi-Goa 6E-2175 flight that had already been delayed for 15 hours due to heavy fog in New Delhi.
