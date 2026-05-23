IndiGo issues Delhi travel advisory amid thunderstorm, rain forecast

IndiGo on Saturday issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling to and from Delhi amid forecasts of thunderstorms and rain in the national capital, warning that flight departures and arrivals could be impacted due to adverse weather conditions.

Taking to social media platform X, the airline said weather conditions over Delhi may temporarily affect flight operations, even as airport and airline teams were making preparations in advance to minimise disruptions.

“With thunderstorms and rain expected to pass over Delhi, departures and arrivals may be impacted. While our teams are preparing well in advance to keep things running smoothly, the weather may slow things down a touch,” IndiGo said on the social media platform.

Moreover, the airline advised passengers to check their flight status through its website or mobile application before leaving for the airport.

In addition, it urged travellers to keep additional travel time in hand, noting that road traffic movement in parts of the city could be affected due to rain and waterlogging.

“If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before heading out,” the airline said.

On Friday, the airline firm had issued a travel advisory for passengers travelling to and from Mumbai in view of heavy rainfall forecast across the city. It requested passengers to leave for the airport earlier than usual to avoid possible delays caused by adverse weather conditions.

“Please keep an eye on traffic updates and check your flight status using our app or website before heading out,” the airline said.

Earlier in May, adverse weather conditions had also impacted IndiGo flight operations in eastern India.

An IndiGo flight travelling from Kolkata to Patna was diverted to Lucknow after poor weather conditions prevented the aircraft from landing at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna.