India’s water transport workers union says won’t load weapons to Israel on ships

The Indian port and dock workers from various major ports also called for an immediate ceasefire. “As responsible trade unions, we declare our solidarity with those who campaign for peace. We call upon the workers of the world and peace-loving people to stand with the demand of free Palestine,” the statement added.

Speaking to The Wire, Water Transport Federation of India general secretary T Narendra Rao said, “We are affiliated to the World Federation of Trade Unions, a global body. At a recent meeting of world trade unions at Athens after the war of Gaza started, we saw the rousing reception the trade union representative from Palestine got there, as they explained exactly what was going on. We decided then that we would do our bit and not handle any weapon-laden cargo, which will go on to assist Israel to kill more women and children as we are seeing and reading every day in the news.”

The World Federation of Trade Unions on February 13 had issued a call for solidarity with the people of Palestine. They said the demand was for “the United Nations and the international community will take urgent decisions to prevent this new Nakba in the Palestinian land. At the same time, we condemn the hypocrisy of the USA and their allies, who pretend to be the protectors of the international law and order, but they silently or openly support this genocide.”