India’s policy on rare diseases doesn’t ensure affordability or access to patients

The national policy recommends setting up a centralised crowdfunding platform specifically for patients in category 3 who require expensive and lifelong treatment. However, despite being in operation for years, this platform has had limited success in reaching and engaging donors. It has raised a meager amount of Rs. 2,93,797.

Even after diagnosis, the majority of rare diseases lack effective treatment options. Current research suggests that despite advancements in the field, only 5% of these diseases have a cure. However, for certain rare diseases without a cure, people can still achieve longer and improved lives through medication.

On December 27, 2023, the Times of India reported on six children diagnosed with a rare condition known as Gaucher disease. These children were undergoing expensive treatment at JKL Hospital in Jaipur, as mandated by the Rajasthan High Court. However, they have been deprived of medication for more than two months now.

At present, people rely on a few NGOs and foundations for assistance in covering the costs of treatment. Although assistance from foundations, NGOs, and crowdfunding initiatives is beneficial, it may not be accessible to everyone and provide only temporary relief. This highlights the necessity for continuous medical and financial backing for patients from the government.

Orphan drugs in India

Even for recognised rare conditions that have one or more standardised treatments, less than one in 10 patients worldwide receive precision treatments. While India has a higher rate of rare diseases than the global average, it still lacks national legislation for orphan drugs, which cannot be developed profitably by pharma companies without financial assistance from the government.

The government has started offering incentives for the manufacturers of orphan drugs and encourages private enterprises and start-ups to invest in developing diagnostics, medicines, and other products for rare diseases.

However, developing drugs for these diseases is complicated by several factors. These include not fully understanding the disease processes, a lack of standard drugs to compare new treatments to, limited scientific evidence, and no reliable preclinical models. Only some manufacturers produce Food for Special Medical Purposes (FSMP) for small molecule inborn errors of metabolism. The NPRD 2021 acknowledges that the high cost of most therapies prevents the government from providing them for free.

The government must procure them at a negotiated price from the private pharmaceutical producers, and make them available to the patients at an affordable price, Dr Suresh advocates. However, others are skeptical of the strategy of placing such reliance on private pharmaceutical companies for production, especially in the absence of profitable markets for such drugs.

“Leave aside orphan drugs, the private profiteers are not even going to undertake the large-scale production and supply of general drugs that give fewer profits. So the only way is to fund R&D as well as special grants to public sector drug manufacturers for small-scale production of the orphan drugs that are required for treating the rare conditions,” Raman insists.

“Over the last 3 decades, India neglected its public sector Pharma companies and we are going to pay the price. The sad part is that major struggles will be for the most neglected and marginalised people, and most persons with rare diseases would fall under this category. The US, Canada model of subsidising private pharma for production of these drugs may not work for the weaker and mixed health systems situation here,” he adds.

Despite some progress recently, there are still many challenges that make it hard for people to access and use these drugs. These challenges include identifying whether the drugs actually work and if they're worth the cost, high drug prices, problems with diagnosing these diseases, concerns about product safety, and a lack of knowledge and training. Like in the Global North, drug development and clinical trials are led by private players in India. But without a government-owned manufacturing system, these efforts are not sustainable.

Stigma associated with rare diseases



In India, rare diseases also pose a significant social challenge, as they are often associated with notions of bad luck and perceived as a curse from previous births. This stigma isolates victims of rare diseases, and families of the patients are often spurned by society.

Preethi’s father and his family abandoned her and her mother Satyabhama soon after she was born. Preethi recounted how during her time in school up to the ninth standard, she sat alone on a bench because other students were prohibited by their families from sitting with her. Children, unaware of the condition, used to call her cursed and spat on her mid-day meal. Despite her aspirations for further education, Preethi had to discontinue schooling after completing the tenth standard.

While taking the children to the hospital, Ravinder and his family were thrown out from the public buses by the other passengers who accused him of spreading infectious diseases. The extended families and neighbours barred him from using the water from the community handpump. Children and young people with rare diseases experience such negative social and psychosocial impacts, leading to lower self-esteem and resilience.

Nirmala, a 30-year-old woman living in Medchal, Telangana, faces the daily challenges of living with orthopedic disabilities and the rare skin disorder lamellar ichthyosis. Despite her resilience in coping with these conditions, her childhood trauma continues to cast a shadow over her life. Nirmala has received support from NGOs and health rights groups, aiding her in understanding and managing her conditions. Despite this support, her fear of dehumanisation and false pity made her reluctant to take a job that she was offered as housekeeping staff.