India’s Olympic attires designed by Tarun Tahiliani slammed as ‘mediocre, shabby’

As Indian athletes made their entrance on river Seine for the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on July 26, tri-colour flags rose from a boat carrying sportspersons adorned mostly in white. The white Saris of women and the kurta suits of men were peppered with saffron and green, the bordering colours of the Indian flag. However, the quality of the designs, made by reputed artist Tarun Tahiliani, have disappointed people back home.

Badminton player Gutta Jwala wrote on her social media handle, "The garments which were made for the Indian contingent participating in Olympics this time have been a huge disappointment!! (Especially when the designer was announced I had huge expectations)." She pointed out that not all women know how to wear a Sari and that it would have made better sense to use pre-draped ones. Critiquing the lack of colour, Gutta said that the designer should have displayed "the art of our culture through embroidery or hand print." It was, she said, "a work of absolute mediocrity and looked shabby."