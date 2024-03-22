India’s GDP-employment growth gap and why we should worry about jobs

Interestingly, the number of self-employed workers in the workforce has gone up 6% from pre-COVID levels. More than half of the men and two-thirds of the women are presently ‘self-employed’ – a category that includes rural weavers, farmers, potters, urban roadside vendors, tailors, barbers, etc., as well as unpaid workers in small household enterprises. In India’s case, this increase in self-employment signals people settling for whatever they can out of desperation and a lack of alternatives (reflected in flat wages), rather than a buoyant entrepreneurial spirit.

For women in particular, the increase in the share of unpaid work is indicative of a worsened job market.

Net new payroll additions from EPFO(Employees Provident Fund Organization) and NPS(National Pension Scheme) between FY20 and FY23 indicate roughly 61 lakh new formal sector jobs per year, in contrast to the 2 crore jobs promised by PM Modi before coming to power in 2014. Additionally, demonetisation in 2016 and the GST rollout in 2017 took a toll on MSMEs, as reflected in the K-shaped post-COVID recovery with growth in big companies and a decline in small firms.

The Bahutva report also points out that youth unemployment(15-29 years) is particularly high, and over 40% of India’s graduates under 25 years of age are unable to find jobs. A decade ago, India’s young demographic was seen as a big advantage compared to other large economies; unfortunately today, our demographic dividend seems to have become a demographic liability. Among emerging economies, India is the one that faces the most acute youth unemployment problem.

India has a relatively low Labour Force Participation Rate(LFPR) between 50-60%, with a low youth LFPR of 36%, and a particularly low female LFPR of 30%. Contrast this with China, where overall LFPR and female LFPR are 76 and 71% respectively. To sustain robust economic growth, the participation of women and youth in the workforce should be far greater in India.

The Anoop Sathpathy committee recommended a national minimum floor wage of Rs 375 per day in India, and after adjusting for inflation, in 2023 the weekly minimum floor wage is Rs 3,050. Average wages in all categories - self-employed, casual wage, and regular wage workers - have fallen, and half of all regular wage workers (9 out of 10 casual wage workers, and 3 out of 5 self-employed workers) earn less than the national minimum floor wage –nearly 30 crore people. Despite the GDP growth, there has been little improvement in the lives of the majority of citizens, which when coupled with the widening gap between the rich and the poor is cause for concern.