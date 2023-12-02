India's economic growth: From slowdown to showdown, numbers Vs narrative

A study paper on India's economic growth underscores that the slow recovery from the pandemic, dominance of non-productive sectors in driving growth, and imbalanced investment patterns should make one pause and reconsider the growth strategy before celebrating.

The paper of L.T. Abhinav Surya of the prestigious Centre for Development Studies here points out that people are buzzing about India's economic growth predictions for 2023-24, expecting a good year ahead after experts from the RBI and IMF have backed this optimism, projecting a solid 6.5 per cent and 6.3 per cent growth, respectively.

"Recent figures on the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the first half of 2023-24 seem promising, showing a robust 7.7 per cent growth compared to the previous year. Many are praising India as a key player in the global economic rebound post-pandemic,".

"However, diving deeper into these numbers calls for a more realistic view. India's share of the world GDP has increased from 3.25 per cent in 2019 to 3.39 per cent in 2022, a rise of 14 basis points.

On the other hand, between 2016 and 2019, it increased by 24 basis points, from 3.01 per cent to 3.25 per cent .

Hence, the growth rate hasn't been significantly higher post-pandemic compared to before.