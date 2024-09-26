India's districts are not equal: Here's why

India’s districts are widely unequal--in terms of population, area and population density, highlighting the arbitrary nature of district formation in the country, research under the The State and District Evolution Project, initiated by the Centre for Legislative Education and Research at FLAME University, has found.

Take Gujarat’s Kachchh, for instance. At 45,674 sq km, it is India’s largest district in terms of area. This is about the same size as the entire state of Haryana, and over 5,000 times the size of Puducherry’s Mahe district (9 sq km), which is the smallest in the country.

Similarly, North East Delhi has the highest population density with 36,161 people per sq km. For context, Kolkata’s Eden Garden cricket ground has an area of 0.6 sq km. Dibang Valley in Arunachal Pradesh has just under one person per sq km.

Thane in Maharashtra had the highest population (11 million) in 2011--before Palghar was carved out of the district--and Dibang Valley has the lowest (8,004).

Districts are crucial, since the implementation of all developmental programmes initiated by the state and the Union governments are carried out at that level. Demarcation of districts can bring in administrative efficiency, but there are no clear norms or guidelines about what constitutes a district, experts say and our analysis shows.