Indians on group visas barred from China travel, immigration offers no explanation

The AIFMP subsequently filed a complaint with the Bureau of Immigration on October 31, detailing the incident. The letter had also sought permission to travel for the exhibition, but they did not receive a response.

Recounting his experience at the Mumbai airport on October 31, Raveendra Joshi, another traveller who was supposed to leave for China for the exhibition, said it was only during the immigration formalities that a problem with their visa was raised. “We were asked why we did not have ‘stamped visas’. We informed them that the visa we hold is valid, but they refused to let us go. I had asked for a government circular or notification which said group visas are not permitted, but they had nothing to show. They simply said that this was government policy and we could approach the courts if we had an issue.”

Now, Raveendra is worried if the ‘cancelled’ mark on his passport would affect his future visa applications and travel plans. “If I apply for a visa to another country, wouldn’t they ask why this [immigration approval to China] has been cancelled? Will they not become suspicious? I don’t know what the state of my passport is now. I believe that the government must issue a letter to all of us stating there was no fault on the side of the passenger, so it does not affect our future travel plans.”

Raveendra’s fears are echoed by Mujeeb. “We are business owners and we travel overseas often for work and exhibitions. In the future, we will be applying for Schengen visas. But the ‘cancelled’ mark on the passport might not reflect well on us, it may even affect the process,” Mujeeb said.

Tushar Dhote, who was also supposed to travel from the Mumbai airport to China, said he has travelled with a group visa a few times and this is the first time it has been rejected by immigration officers. He was also instructed by these officers to visit the Chinese embassy and get a “proper visa” if he wished to travel to China. “Unless there is a circular from the Union government stating that group visas to China are not permitted, it does not make sense to stop us from travelling. Since we were issued boarding passes, it is understood that even airlines did not have any intimation about group visas not being valid anymore,” he said.