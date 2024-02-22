Indian youth allegedly tricked into fighting for Russia, Owaisi writes to Union govt

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi said on Wednesday, February 21, that at least a dozen Indians were cheated by job agents who promised them work as security guards in Russia, but were later forced to participate in the Russian invasion on Ukraine. This includes two men from Telangana, three from Gulbarga in Karnataka, one from Gujarat, and two from Kashmir, and one from Uttar Pradesh, he said.

“The Indians were allegedly sent to Russia, where they received basic weapons-handling training and were forced onto the battlefield. They were tricked into volunteering for the army and sent to fight in Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Donetsk,” Owaisi said in a press conference, adding that he met the families of the men from Telangana who sought his help.

"These men made videos where they shared their ordeal. They were duped and then without any training forced onto the frontline to face gunfire on the battlefield. One of their companions has also died in the war," Owaisi said. He also pointed out that these are civilians with no combat experience.