Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant

Stating that Hindu Canadians are 'soft targets', Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya on Thursday, September 21, urged the community to stay calm, vigilant, and report incidents of Hinduphobia in the face of a recent video by a Khalistani leader threatening and asking them to leave the country. Following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations that Indian agents were involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, another Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who is the leader of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), asked Indo-Canadian Hindus to leave the country. "I have heard from many Hindu-Canadians who are fearful after this targeted attack. I urge Hindu-Canadians to stay calm but vigilant. Please report any incident of Hinduphobia to your local law enforcement agencies," MP Arya said.

The Hindu MP said that Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Canadians to react and divide the Hindu and Sikh communities in Canada that are connected through family relationships and shared social and cultural ties. "Let me be clear. Vast majority of our Canadian Sikh brothers and sisters do not support the Khalistan movement. Most Sikh Canadians may not publicly condemn the Khalistan movement for several reasons but they are deeply connected to the Hindu-Canadian community," Arya, who hails from Karnataka, said.

According to him, the "direct attack" on Hindu-Canadians by Pannun is a further escalation of the recent attacks on Hindu temples and public celebration of the assassination of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by terrorists. "Canada has high moral values and we fully uphold the rule of law. I can’t understand how glorification of terrorism or a hate crime targeting a religious group is allowed in the name of freedom of speech and expression," Arya said.