Indian Naval Ship arrives in Singapore under IOS SAGAR mission

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Indian Naval Ship Sunayna arrived at Singapore's Changi Naval Base for a port call as part of the IOS SAGAR initiative, said the High Commission of India in Singapore on Sunday.

The High Commissioner visited IOS SAGAR and interacted with members from partner navies of the Indian Ocean Region onboard IOS SAGAR.

He appreciated their role in strengthening maritime partnerships and fostering interoperability under the SAGAR vision.

The IOS Sagar mission is a unique programme enabling naval personnel from partner navies to train and sail together onboard an Indian Naval Ship, the High Commission of India in Singapore wrote on X.

IOS SAGAR is a practical expression of vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), bringing together partner countries for collaboration towards effective maritime security, it mentioned.

With the theme “One Ocean, One Mission”, IOS SAGAR brings together naval personnel from 16 partner navies, including Singapore, to train and sail together onboard an Indian Naval Ship, reinforcing India’s commitment to strengthening maritime security collaboration.

It highlighted that 2026 is being celebrated as the year of India-ASEAN countries, and the participation of naval officers from ASEAN countries is a testimony to the robust defence cooperation and growing India-ASEAN maritime cooperation.

On April 21, INS Sunayana arrived at Indonesia’s state capital Jakarta, marking the third port call of its operation deployment to the Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

The Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) is deployed with a multinational crew from 16 friendly foreign countries on board.

INS Sunayna departed Phuket (Thailand) on April 17 on completion of a high-tempo three-day Operational Turnaround, marking the successful culmination of her second port call during the ongoing deployment, the Indian Navy said in a press statement.

After completing its harbour phase in India in March, the OPV is currently progressing through the sea phase from April to May, which includes port calls at multiple friendly foreign countries in the IOR.