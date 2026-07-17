Indian Muslim man stabbed in US allegedly over his religion

An Indian Muslim man, Syed Sohail Uddin was stabbed inside the Valley Fair Mall more than 15 times by a Utah man, allegedly because of his religion.

Syed, hailing from Tolichowki in Hyderabad, is a kiosk employee working at the Valley Fair Mall, United States, and lives with his wife Amreen Firdouse and two children.

According to ABC News , the attack took place on Monday afternoon at the mall located near Salt Lake City. Bystanders got the knife out of the suspect’s hand before the police arrived at the scene of the incident, reports quoting court documents said..

The arrested suspect is Peter Michael Larsen, 48, who told the police that he "intends to kill Muslims.” Larsen also said “he had targeted the victim with intent to kill him because of his religion [Muslim]," according to a report in The Guardian .

Syed is in a critical condition due to the stab wounds. His friends have started a fundraiser for his medical expenses, saying he is “facing multiple surgeries for his hands, heart, and lungs.”

Court records indicate that the suspect, Larsen, was on parole for previous violent felony and is being held without bail.

Amjed Ullah Khan, an activist and leader of the Hyderabad-based Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party in a post on X , requested Dr S Jaishankar, Union Minister of External Affairs, to reach out to Syed and provide all necessary assistance.

Responding to the incident, the Indian Embassy in the US made a post on X saying the consulate is in contact with Syed's family and will provide all assistance.

This story was written by a student interning with TNM.