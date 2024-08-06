Indian High Commission issues advisory for travellers to UK amid riots

The Indian High Commission in London issued an advisory on Monday, August 6 for Indian citizens visiting the United Kingdom, urging them to stay vigilant and exercise caution while travelling in the country. This follows a series of violent incidents and arson during anti-immigrant protests over the weekend, sparked by last month’s mass stabbings in Southport, northwest England.

“Indian travellers would be aware of recent disturbances in some parts of the United Kingdom. The High Commission of India in London is closely monitoring the situation. Visitors from India are advised to stay vigilant and exercise due caution while travelling in the UK,” the advisory from the High Commission stated.

The advisory recommended that Indian citizens follow local news and advisories issued by local security agencies and avoid areas where riots were underway. It also provided contact details for the High Commission of India in case of an emergency.

The riots started after the fatal stabbing of three young girls in Southport, and misinformation on social media over the UK-born suspect’s asylum-seeker status.

Over the weekend, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government announced that those involved in attacks on police or local communities, arson, and looting would face severe legal consequences. Addressing the nation from Downing Street, the PM said that the police will be making arrests, individuals will be held on remand, and charges and convictions will follow. “This is not a protest. It is organised, violent thuggery. And it has no place on our streets or online,” Starmer said.