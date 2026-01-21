Indian Express confronts police action against reporter in Kashmir through front-page story

Masood, who has been part of the newspaper’s Srinagar bureau since 2006, had recently reported on a controversial police drive to collect information on mosques in the Valley. The police action against him was not linked to any formal FIR but carried out under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. This section states if the magistrate is of the opinion there is sufficient ground for proceeding, he may, require such person to show cause why he should not be ordered to execute a bond or bail bond for keeping the peace.

In its report on Wednesday, The Indian Express said Masood told the magistrate he did not know the reason for which he was being asked to sign the bond, following which the police took Masood back to the station. The police “made him wait and did not specify… the reason for calling him to the station and making him sit there for hours.”

Chief editor Raj Kamal Jha was quoted as saying Masood’s work “over the last two decades speaks for itself”, adding that he had not signed the bond. “The Indian Express is committed to doing what is necessary to uphold and protect the rights and dignity of its journalists,” Jha said.

The development follows a statement by the Press Club of Kashmir on Tuesday, flagging what it described as the “intimidation” of journalists from national media organisations. The club said its members were “summoned or advised by the J&K Police to stop covering stories related to the profiling of specific religious institutions in the region”.

In a statement on Tuesday, the club said journalists were told this direction had come from higher authorities. “In one case, a prominent journalist from The Indian Express was compelled to submit an undertaking agreeing not to write such stories in the future, while others received similar instructions after being called to the police station.”

The statement came as J&K police started circulating a form titled “profiling of mosques” earlier this month, triggering alarm over surveillance in the region. The police exercise seeks details such as the physical structure of the mosque, cost of construction, source of funds, monthly expenditure and income. It also sought information about the people associated with the mosques, including their financial status, and bank, passport, ATM and credit card details. A similar form has also been shared with the people running madrasas.

While the Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led Muttahida Majlis Ulama earlier termed it an “invasive data collection exercise”, National Conference leader and Parliament member Aga Ruhullah Mehdi said the “right-wing ideology which is running the system in this country” wants to control the pulpit.

Earlier this week, senior journalist Nirupama Subramanian posted on X about reporters being asked to sign bonds in Kashmir.