Indian Consulate 'strongly' raises Jaahnavi Kandula's case with US authorities

The Indian consulate in Seattle said that it has "strongly" raised the issue of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula's killing in the US with the city police and the case is now being referred to Seattle City Attorney's office for review.

The move comes after the King's County Prosecutor's Office said on Wednesday that they will not be pressing charges against Seattle Police Officer Kevin Dave, who ran over and killed Kandula, last year due to "lack of sufficient evidence".

In a statement posted on X on Friday, the Indian Consulate said that they are awaiting the "completion of Seattle Police's administrative investigation and will continue to monitor progress in the case".

"We have also raised the matter strongly with local authorities, including Seattle Police for appropriate redress. The case has now been referred to Seattle City Attorney's office for review," the Consulate said.

In addition, the Consulate said that it is in "regular touch with the designated family representatives and will continue to extend all possible support in ensuring justice for Jaahnavi and her family".