Indian celebrities are saying ‘All eyes on Rafah’, what it means

Several actors like Dulquer Salman, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Vijay Verma, and others shared a post on Instagram with the phrase ‘All eyes on Rafah’ condemning Israel’s bombing in Rafah, a designated safe-zone.

On May 26, Israeli air forces launched a deadly airstrike at a tented area killing at least 45 persons and injuring more than 300.

In instagram alone, the AI-generated image has been shared more than 33 million times in instagram stories. The image depicts the situation at Rafah, where the tents for displaced people are surrounded by Israeli tanks and military forces. The phrase ‘All Eyes on Rafah’ stems from a comment made by Director of WHO’s Office of the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPT) Dr Rick Peeperkorn in February 2024. While tension was mounting in Rafah in February and more than 1.5 million refugees moved into the city, Dr Peeperkorn said that it would be an “unfathomable catastrophe” if an Israeli attack takes place there. During a WHO press briefing from Rafah, he said, “All Eyes are on Rafah”.

According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees, around one million people have fled to Rafah just in the past three weeks. The people were forced to flee to Rafah by Israel, who declared that Rafah was a designated safe zone in the southern part of the Gaza strip. “This happened with nowhere safe to go & amidst bombardments, lack of food & water, piles of waste & unsuitable living conditions”.