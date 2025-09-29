India wins cricket match against Pak, PM Modi hails it as 'Operation Sindoor' on field

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to India's famous victory in Operation Sindoor as he heaped praises on the national cricket team after it captured the Asia Cup crown for the ninth time with a five-wicket win over Pakistan in a gripping final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

India’s success was scripted first by their spinners, with Kuldeep Yadav spearheading a stunning turnaround on a two-paced pitch. From 113/1 in the 13th over, Pakistan crumbled to 146 all out in 19.1 overs, losing their last nine wickets for just 33 runs.

Kuldeep, who conceded 23 runs in his first two overs, came back to take four wickets for seven in his next two, including three scalps in a game-changing 17th over. He was backed by Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy, who took two apiece, while Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with two at the death.

“#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers,” Modi posted on X soon after the victory.

Several people immediately criticised the Prime Minister for comparing a cricket match to a defence operation. The government and BCCI were already facing criticism for allowing India to play against Pakistan while boycotting Pakistan in many other ways.