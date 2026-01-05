India will become a major player in entire electronics stack: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that ‘Bharat’ will become a major player in entire electronics stack — design, manufacturing, operating system, applications, materials and equipment.

In an X post, the minister said that in a major milestone for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 'Make in India' and “our quest to become a producer economy, Apple ships $50 billion worth mobile phones in 2025”.

“Electronics production has increased six times in last 11 years. And electronics exports have grown 8 times under PM Modi’s focused leadership. This progress has propelled electronics products among the top three exported items,” Vaishnaw noted.

He further stated that adding to the ecosystem, 46 component manufacturing projects, laptop, server, and hearable manufacturers are making electronics manufacturing as a major driver of manufacturing economy.

“Four semiconductor plants will start commercial production this year. Total jobs in electronics manufacturing are now 25 lakh with many factories employing more than 5,000 employees in a single location. Some plants are employing as many as 40,000 employees in a single location,” the m minister informed, adding that “this is just the beginning”.

Last week, the industry welcomed the approval of 22 new proposals under the third tranche of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) by the government, saying that it marks a decisive inflection point in India’s journey towards deep manufacturing and the creation of globally competitive Indian champions in electronics components.

With this, the total number of ECMS-approved projects rises to 46, taking cumulative approved investments to over Rs 54,500 crore. Earlier tranches saw seven projects worth Rs 5,532 crore approved on October 22 and 17 projects amounting to Rs 7,172 crore on November 17. The rapid scale-up across tranches underscores the strong industry response and the growing confidence in India’s components manufacturing vision.

According to IT Ministry, the 22 projects approved in the third tranche are expected to generate production worth Rs 2,58,152 crore and create 33,791 direct jobs.