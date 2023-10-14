India vs Pakistan : History favours India ahead of World Cup contest

India vs Pakistan has legendary status in international cricket thanks to memorable matches, heroic individual performances and the geo-political situation between the neighbours.

In 2023, excitement is at its peak, given that the arch rivals and neighbours are playing only their 10th ODI against each other in a decade, in a World Cup to boot. In comparison, in the same period both countries have faced Australia and England more than twice as many times.

But is this match-up in a 50-over-World Cup worth the hype? History would answer with a resounding ‘no’ as Indian sides have hardly broken a sweat in defeating their arch rivals in seven games from 1992-2019. . To put that into perspective, India have lost to Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in World Cup games (1999 and 2007 respectively) during the same period.

Pakistan’s unflattering record

The hallmark of six of these seven games has been how India’s limited bowling resources rallied to defend totals, sometimes average ones, against a strong Pakistan batting line-up.

Defending a stiff target of 273, Pakistan were charged up. Shoaib Akhtar was steaming in, but Sachin Tendulkar was in a different zone altogether, smashing boundaries at will. At one point in his innings, Akhtar’s short ball outside off was fiercely cut over backward point for a six, a shot that still brings out a collective gasp among cricket lovers. Akhtar finished with figures of 1/72 in 10 overs.