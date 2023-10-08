India vs Australia in Chennai: A recall of the nailbiter from 1987 World Cup

So much so that when Sidhu was bowled off a McDermott yorker, India needed just 43 in 9.2 overs with seven wickets in the hut. This is when McDermott and the Aussies applied the brakes on the scoring forcing Azhar and Vengsarkar to manufacture big shots and lose their wickets.

The game was still in the bag when Shastri opened his account with a couple of flicks. India needed just 24 in 33 balls. But Shastri played a yorker outside off back to McDermott, handing him his fourth wicket.

A few overs later, Kapil Dev’s wicket made it chaotic for India. Roger Binny tried to scamper for a single, only to be run-out by a direct hit from Jones at mid-on.

Prabhakar too, tried a quick single after hitting it to Border at cover. A precursor to Andrew Symonds’ famous direct hits, Border took his time, aimed at the non-striker end and got a direct hit to get Prabhakar run out.

In a matter of a few overs, India went from 229-3 to 265-9.

With six to get off the last over, it is a mystery why wicket-keeper batsman Kiran More didn’t farm the strike. Maninder Singh alternated between two couples and two dots.

With just two required off two balls, he went for an ugly hoick and Steve Waugh’s accurate ball castled him.

India lost by a run.

Modern technology could have had a major impact on the game. For instance, Allan Border was not given stumped off Ravi Shastri by the leg umpire, when replays show it was close. David Boon too was unhappy with his LBW decision.

However, the most important of them all was, as recalled by journalist Partab Ramchand in a column in TOI on Friday, a decision taken by Kapil Dev. One of Dean Jones' shots had been adjudged as a four. But the Aussies told Kapil that it was a six and he agreed to add two runs to Australia’s total.

Either way, Australia’s tight death bowling, fielding and comeback along with India’s flamboyance gave cricket and the MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai, a classic for the ages.

Australia went on to lift the World Cup, beating England at the Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata (then Calcutta).