India vs Australia at World Cup 2023: How KL Rahul, Kohli, Jadeja clinched first win

Any captain of a cricket team winning the toss in Chennai would want to bat first, owing to the dry conditions in the city. At India’s first match in World Cup 2023 on Sunday, October 8, Pat Cummins, the Australian skipper, had an edge over India as he won the toss, and chose to bat first with only two spinners in the team. Australia had to see an early blow when Virat Kohli took a stunning catch of Australian opener Mitchell Marsh, after getting the edge of the bat for the good length delivery of Bumrah. Kohli’s reaction time to take the catch is said to be 0.72 seconds.

After losing an early wicket, Warner and Smith slowly hinged on a partnership before Warner was caught by Kuldeep Yadav in his own delivery. Everything seemed fine for the Aussies until Smith was bowled out by Ravindra Jadeja in the 28th over with the ball turning more than 5°. Jadeja strikes Smith for the 11th time in his career.

Continuing the spell in the 30th over, Jadeja took two more important wickets in a span of three balls. By then, Australia were down for 119-5. Maxwell on the crease reduced the pressure by hitting a boundary after 73 deliveries. But Kuldeep Yadav disrupted the flow and bowled out Maxwell in a well-pitched leg cutter. Australia then somehow managed to bring up the score to 199 runs, before being bowled out in the 50th over.